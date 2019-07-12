Man charged in Dwane Simmons murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Dwane Simmons Friday.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced that charges have been filed against Francisco Alejandro Mendez in connection with the April shooting that killed the Washburn football player and injured his teammate, Corey Ballentine.

Mendez faces seven charges including first-degree premeditated murder; first-degree premeditated attempted murder; and five counts of aggravated robbery.

On April 28, TPD responded to calls of gunshots and upon arrival, found Dwane Simmons suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His teammate, Corey Ballentine was transported to Stormont Vail for a gunshot wound, where he recovered from his injuries.

During the investigation, law enforcement connected the crimes to previous aggravated robberies that occurred earlier in April.

His bond is set at $1 million and Topeka Police Department is still investigating the case.