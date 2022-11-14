TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is facing charges of criminal desecration following a crash that ran over the Fallen Officers Memorial in front of the Law Enforcement Center.

Topeka Police say Maicol G. Garcia-Soto, 27, of Topeka, ran a red light at S.E. 4th Street and S.E. Quincy Street, went northbound through the parking lot and ran over the Fallen Officers Memorial causing significant damage.

The memorial is between the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office front doors.

According to the TPD, after he hit the memorial, Garcia-Sotor reversed his vehicle and hit another building in the 400 block of S.E. Quincy.

The crash happened on Nov. 13, at 9:39 p.m. The call came into police as a vehicle injury crash.

Garcia Soto was booked into the Shawnee County Detention Center and charged with the following crimes: