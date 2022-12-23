Editor’s Note: A fire spokesman initially reported the sex of the victim, but later said the information had not been confirmed. The story has been edited.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fire investigators from the city and state are investigating a deadly fire at a homeless camp along the Kansas River levee in Topeka.

A Topeka Police officer spotted the fire just before 4 a.m. Friday. One person was found dead, according to Alan Stahl, Topeka Fire.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire, Stahl said.