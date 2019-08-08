Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. to host 18 National Night Out events

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is set to host 18 National Night Out Against Crime events this weekend.

The events will take place on August 10, beginning as early as 8:00 a.m. and running as late as 10:30 p.m.

The list and location of events can be found below:

  • Historic North Topeka East – Garfield Park/Center – 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • East End – Rice Park/ Center – 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Mission Brook/ Seabrook – Seabrook Park – 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 pm
  • College Hill – Boswell Park – 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
  • Central Highland Park – Hillcrest Center – 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Hi-Crest NIA – Betty Phillips Park – 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Oakley Neighbor Watch – Washburn Park 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Ward Meade – Ward Meade Park – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Oakland – Oakland Park/ Center – 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Chesney Park – Chesney Park – 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Central Park NIA – Gazebo & Center – 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • North Topeka West – McKinley Park – 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Valley park NIA – Shunga Parkway Park – 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Hidden Valley NA – Lot at Midwest Health – 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Likins–Foster NIA – Gwendolyn Brooks Park – 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • East Topeka North – Ripley Park – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Monroe NIA – Cushinberry Park – 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Horne Park – Horne Park – 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

National Night Out is put on by Safe Streets each year with a purpose to bring the community together and allow people to connect with their local law enforcement officers.

