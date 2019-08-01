Man dies after being trapped in machinery in Sedgwick County

VIOLA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County authorities say a 56-year-old man died after becoming trapped in machinery at a manufacturing business.

Emergency crews were called Wednesday to Younger & Sons Manufacturing north of Viola.

The Wichita Eagle reports the worker, Zachary Ritchey, of Wellington, was trapped in a tooling machine he was working on. The Sedgwick County Fire Department and other company employees were able to reverse the machine. Ritchey was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is currently unclear how Ritchey became trapped.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Tim Myers said in a news release that the man worked for a company that performs maintenance on machines at company.