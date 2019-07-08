Man dies after fight in Salina McDonald’s parking lot

BATH, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: A branch of McDonald’s is pictured on February 19, 2018 in Bath, England. The number of takeaway restaurants has increased significantly in the last few years and this has raised concerns that this can lead to over-consumption in cheap, unhealthy high-fat nutrient-poor food and drink leading to higher body weight […]

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Salina man has died after a fight in a fast-food restaurant parking lot.

The Salina Journal reports that police Capt. Gary Hanus said in a news release that officers were dispatched Friday afternoon to a McDonald’s for a report of an unconscious person. Thirty-two-year-old Scott McMurray was transported from the scene to the Salina Regional Health Center, where he died later that night.

Witnesses said that a 29-year-old man had punched McMurray during a physical altercation, causing McMurray to fall to the pavement. The 29-year-old was questioned and booked into jail before he was released early Sunday with no charges filed.

The investigation is ongoing, and autopsy has been ordered to determine McMurray’s exact cause of death.