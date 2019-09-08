Man dies after semi truck smashes into his pickup

ATWOOD, Kan. (AP) – Investigators say a cornfield blocked a driver’s view before he pulled out in front of an oncoming semitrailer truck and caused a fatal crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Nebraska man died in the crash in northwest Kansas that happened in a rural part of Rawlins County around midday Saturday.

The Patrol says 50-year-old Derrick Bassnett of Trenton, Nebraska, died in the crash.

Bassnett pulled into the intersection of two county roads, and the semi smashed into the passenger side of his 2012 Ford pickup truck. Investigators say tall corn at the intersection blocked Bassnett’s view of the oncoming semi.

The 29-year-old driver of the semi from Colby, Kansas, wasn’t hurt.