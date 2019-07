TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man injured by a home explosion and fire has died according to the Topeka Fire Department.

On July 8th a home in the 200 block of NW Knox Ave burst into flames after an explosion. Topeka fire investigators believe it was caused by a natural gas leak.

A neighbor rescued 76-year-old Vernon Fisher from the home. Paramedics rushed Fisher to the hospital. The Topeka Fire Department said he died there days later.