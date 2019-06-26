Man Dies in ATV Accident Near Milford Lake

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who died after an ATV accident Tuesday afternoon near Milford Lake.

The Geary County Sheriff Department identified the subject as 48 year old Mark Jackson, of Milford, Kansas. Mr. Jackson was on his ATV spraying a field of Ava Road just before five o’clock Tuesday afternoon when it overturned and rolled down an embankment. Mr. Jackson was found pinned under the ATV. Authorities say Jackson died at the scene.

