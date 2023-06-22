MOUND CITY (KSNT) – On Wednesday, a 45-year-old man died after being in a head-on crash with a semi-truck south of Mound City in Linn County .

At 7:25 a.m., 45-year-old Denver Lee Jr. Reagan, of Blue Mound, was driving a 1992 Ford F150 south on K-7. A 67-year-old, of Fulton, was driving a 1977 Kenworth semi-truck north on K-7. The driver of the Ford F150 crossed the center line, hitting the semi-truck head-on, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.

The Ford F150 came to rest in a southbound ditch and then caught fire, according to KHP crash logs.

The man was pronounced dead at 12:20 p.m. and the next of kin was notified, according to KHP crash logs. It is unknown if the driver of the Ford F150 was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Kenworth semi-truck was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, according to KHP crash logs.