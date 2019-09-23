Man discovers Kansas WWII veteran’s letter, tracks down family

GILBERT, Arizona (NBC) – An Arizona man discovered a piece of forgotten history that led him to connect with the family of a Kansas veteran.

Ed Hennessey bought an antique box from a store in Gilbert, Arizona. Inside he found letters. One of them was from a man named Virgil Henry to his mother.

Henry died during a mission in World War II, and the letter might have been one of, if not the last piece of communication he had with his family.

Hennessey didn’t stop at that discovery. He made it his mission to track down Henry’s living relatives.

That’s how he find Ronda Rivers-Stone in Emporia. Then he traveled to meet her at Henry’s gravesite in Kansas and return the box with the letters.

For the first time in decades, there are flowers on the veteran’s grave thanks to a man he never knew.