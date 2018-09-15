News

Man fatally stabbed early Saturday in Wellington

Posted: Sep 15, 2018 01:49 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 15, 2018 01:55 PM CDT

WELLINGTON, Kan. (AP) - A south-central Kansas man has died after being stabbed in the chest, and another person has been arrested.

Officials say the stabbing happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in Wellington.

Police say officers who arrived on the scene found a 26-year-old man with chest injuries. He was taken to a Wichita hospital, where he later died.

Police say a woman was arrested in connection with the stabbing.

No names or other details of what led to the stabbing have been released.

