Man from Mexico stopped while attempting to bring heroin to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man from Mexico was stopped by a Kansas Sheriff’s Deputy while he was attempting to bring five pounds of heroin to Kansas City last month.

Orlando Alexis Gaxiola-Guevera, 23, of Mexico, was indicted Wednesday on federal charges of heroin trafficking, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

On June 26, Gaxiola-Guevera was a passenger in a car that was headed eastbound on I-70 when a deputy from Logan County Sheriff’s Office stopped the car.

Investigators found around five pounds of black tar heroin and brown powder heroin that were hidden in quarter panels of the car.

If convicted, he will face no less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $10 million.