TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is suffering from serious injuries after a train hit him in downtown Emporia early Sunday morning.

The incident happened just after midnight.

The Emporia Fire Department tells KSNT News the man is experiencing injuries to both of his legs. He was taken to Newman Regional Health.

Officials are investigating why the man was hit by the train. KSNT News will update this story as more information becomes available.