HOLTON (KSNT) – A man from Holton was taken to an area hospital after a rear-end crash in Jackson County on Sunday.

At 3:46 p.m., a 29-year-old man from Horton was responding to a call driving a 2021 Dodge Durango east on K16 with sirens and lights activated, according to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash logs.

A 30-year-old man from Topeka was driving a 2010 Chevy Silverado east on K-16 and was slowing down to turn left on O Road. There were four occupants in the Chevy Silverado. The 29-year-old crashed into the back of the 2010 Chevy Silverado, according to KHP crash logs.

A passenger of the 2010 Chevy Silverado, a 59-year-old man from Holton, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. All drivers and passengers involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the crash log.

