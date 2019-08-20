Man implicated in missing brothers case charged in Kansas

FILE – In this undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County Detention Center in Missouri shows Garland “Joey” Nelson. A Kansas dairy farmer say he and a man charged in the case of two missing Wisconsin brothers had a business deal that involved cattle owned by the brothers. David Foster says he bought 131 calves from Gaylord Nelson in November. Nelson is charged with tampering with a rental truck that Nick and Justin Diemel used before they disappeared while visiting northwest Missouri in July. Authorities say the brothers are presumed dead. (Caldwell County Detention Center via AP File)

FORT SCOTT, Kan. (AP) — A man charged with tampering with a vehicle owned by two missing Wisconsin brothers is facing new charges in Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports Garland Nelson is charged in Bourbon County, Kansas, with endangering the food supply. Prosecutors say Nelson didn’t have proper health papers when he took 35 calves from his family’s farm in Missouri to a farm in Fort Scott, Kansas, in May.

In Missouri, prosecutors allege Nelson abandoned a rental truck used by Justin and Nick Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin, after the brothers visited the Nelson farm in Braymer, Missouri. The brothers were reported missing July 21 and are presumed dead.

A Kansas farmer, David Foster, said the 35 calves brought to his pasture were sick. He says he and Nelson bought 131 calves together but the other 96 died.