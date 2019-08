TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man is in the hospital Tuesday evening after he was stabbed in West Topeka.

Topeka Police responded to a call of a stabbing at 10th and Wanamaker Rd. at 7:52 p.m. Upon arrival they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

Lt. Trimble said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are still on scene and they have no suspects in custody at this time.