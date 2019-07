TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police have located an elderly man who went missing after leaving a veterans hospital.

Topeka police recalled a Silver Alert for Ricky Ray Cooper, 72, after finding him safe around 10:10 a.m. Tuesday at the Seabrook Shopping Center in town.

He was reported missing after he was last seen leaving the Topeka VA Monday evening. Authorities said Cooper is safe and in good health, and they thanked the public for helping find him.