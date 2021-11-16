Man in wheelchair killed after being hit by car near WSU campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 71-year-old man crossing the street in his wheelchair near the main WSU campus, just south of 21st and Hillside, was hit and killed by a car Monday. His name hasn’t been released.

Wichita Police Department Lt. Derek Purcell said they received a call about the accident around 7:50 p.m.

Shortly after, Wichita police, the Wichita Fire Department and EMS arrived on the scene.

An investigation determined that a man was driving northbound on Hillside in a Chevy Cruze when he struck the man in his wheelchair. The driver told the police he did not see the man, and he stayed on the scene.

Police said the investigation revealed the victim was crossing Hillside from the west to the east in a non-activated crosswalk at Stadium and Hillside.