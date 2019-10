TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Topeka.

Topeka Police Officers responded to the 500 Block of NE Paramore just after 2 a.m.

They say they found a man with several gunshot wounds and transported him to the hospital where he eventually passed away.

This is a developing story. KSNT News is in close contact with the Topeka Police Department and will update this story with information as it becomes available.