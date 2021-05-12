Man pleads guilty in woman’s death at Kansas City arts event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has pleaded guilty in the death of a woman who was struck by a stray bullet while attending a Kansas City arts event.

Deon’te Copkney, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the August 2019 killing of Erin Langhofer, of Overland Park, Kansas.

She was hit by a bullet during a First Friday event in the city’s Crossroads District.

Thousands of people were mingling in the district when gunfire erupted.

Langhofer was shot in the head.

Police said she had no connection to the fight that prompted the shooting.