WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 28-year-old man who was arrested and charged in connection to the attack of three patients at Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis Hospital in Wichita has pled guilty.

Miguel Rodela appears before a judge, June 21, 2023. (KSN Photo)

Dan Dillon, spokesperson for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office tells KSN News that 28-year-old Miguel Rodela pled guilty Friday morning in court to 1 count of rape, two counts of attempted rape, and two counts of battery. The attacks took place on June 15 of this year.

Rodela reportedly was able to enter the hospital around midnight by following an employee inside. A civil suit has since been filed against the hospital by all three patients.

Sentencing for Rodela has been scheduled for Nov. 9th.