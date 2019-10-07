Man pleads not guilty in case tied to missing brothers

FILE – In this undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County Detention Center in Missouri shows Garland “Joey” Nelson. A Kansas dairy farmer say he and a man charged in the case of two missing Wisconsin brothers had a business deal that involved cattle owned by the brothers. David Foster says he bought 131 calves from Gaylord Nelson in November. Nelson is charged with tampering with a rental truck that Nick and Justin Diemel used before they disappeared while visiting northwest Missouri in July. Authorities say the brothers are presumed dead. (Caldwell County Detention Center via AP File)

KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has pleaded not guilty to tampering with a vehicle rented by two missing Wisconsin brothers.

KSHB-41 reports that Garland Nelson pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Monday.

Missouri prosecutors allege Nelson abandoned a rental truck used by Justin and Nick Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin. The brothers were visiting the Nelson farm in Braymer, Missouri.

The brothers were reported missing July 21 and are presumed dead. Human remains found on the Nelson farm have not yet been identified.

Nelson also faces charges in Kansas of endangering the food supply. Prosecutors there say Nelson didn’t have proper health papers in May when he took 35 calves from his family’s farm in Missouri to a farm in Fort Scott, Kansas.