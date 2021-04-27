Man sent to hospital after close encounter with a train

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person was taken to a Topeka hospital after getting too close to a moving train late Monday night.

According to a Topeka police shift commander, the incident happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. along the railroad tracks just north of I-70 and MacVicar.

Police said the person was pushing a grocery cart near the tracks and a passing train hit the cart. The cart then hit the man who suffered a compound fracture to his leg.

Executive director for Kansas Operation Lifesaver, Aaron Mays, a group that works to reduce tragedies on train tracks, warns people to stay clear of railroad tracks.

“Incidents like this happen more frequently than they should. We’re glad to hear the individual is alive, as it could have been much worse. Walking near train tracks is very dangerous. Trains are quieter and faster than you’d think.” Aaron Mays, State Coordinator, Kansas Operation Lifesaver

No further details are available at this time.