TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man from Topeka was seriously injured after a crash on I-70 on Wednesday.

At 6 p.m., a 28-year-old man was driving a 2010 GMC Acadia east on I-70, a quarter mile west of Gage Boulevard. The driver hit a barrier wall and left the road to the right, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the log. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

