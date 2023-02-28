TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city’s southeast side that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of SE 29th Street. That’s near the intersection of 29th Street and Indiana Avenue. Police say a man standing outside a gas station was shot.

Police say the man’s injuries are not life threatening. He is cooperating with officers.

Topeka police are investigating the incident.