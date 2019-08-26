Man steals vehicle, leads police on chase

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – One man is in custody after he stole a vehicle and led police on a car chase Monday morning.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said someone left a Nissan Rogue unlocked and running outside the Petro Deli on NW 46th St. around 6:40 a.m. That’s when Jesse L. McCormick, 26, of Topeka got into the car and drove away, leading officers on a chase.

The victim left a cell phone in the Nissan that was able to be tracked. Deputies found the Nissan near NW 46th and Brickyard Rd and tried to pull over McCormick. He kept driving west on NW 46th. A deputy was able stop the Nissan with spike stripes near NW Valencia Rd and Hwy 24 around 8:00 a.m.

McCormick was arrested near NW Docking Rd and Hwy 24. He faces charges of felony theft, felony feeling and eluding, and various traffic charges. K9’s were able to find a 9mm handgun near the Nissan. McCormick will also be charged with felon in possession of a firearm. No one was hurt in the chase.