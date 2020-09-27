Man tased after confronting Topeka Police officer with knife

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man was tased on Sunday after threatening a Topeka Police officer with a knife, according to police.

The officer was patrolling the area near Travelers Inn in Topeka, when the man confronted him with a knife.

The man began to count down, and the officer distanced himself and called for back-up, police said.

When the other officers came to the scene, the man was tasered due to the threat.

No one, including the man, was injured, police said. He is now in custody, and there is no immediate threat to the area.

The Topeka Police are investigating the incident.