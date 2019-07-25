Man who killed 5-year-old in drive-by shooting pleads no contest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man pleaded no contest Thursday four years after he allegedly killed a five-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting.

Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay, announced Thursday that Jessie Hughes will enter pleas of no contest to three felony charges. They include voluntary manslaughter, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On July 7, 2015, police responded to a call of a drive-by shooting in the area of SE Golf Park and SE Fremont. Upon arrival, they found Lily Coats-Nichols, 5, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

She had been the passenger of a vehicle that was struck by gunfire during a drive-by shooting.

Law enforcement spent more than two years investigating the homicide before arresting Hughes on December 19, 2017.

The plea agreement called for Hughes to serve a 25-year sentence. Hughes’ sentencing hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on September 13 of this year.