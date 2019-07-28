Manhattan asks for feedback to improve walking and biking routes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan is looking for ways to improve transportation routes for people who bike and walk in the city.

The city is asking for feedback from people in the little apple about what they’d like to see for bikers and walkers. They are working to create a 20-year plan to enhance their infrastructure for that type of transportation.

If you want to contribute ideas time is running out. The interactive map for people to give feedback is coming down on Sunday. You can do that here.