Manhattan business hosts inaugural Thanksgiving food drive

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – This week, the Manhattan AAA insurance and travel store began collecting holiday food items for their inaugural Thanksgiving Food Drive.

All items collected will be going to the Flint Hills Breadbasket.

Retail Office Manager Mike McCarty said this is a great opportunity to make an impact beyond the day-to-day operations. Several adjacent businesses in the Southwind strip mall will be helping with this project.

“It’s been awesome, this gives us a chance to kind of reach out beyond the membership and help out other people as well,” McCarty said. “We’re one store, so we’ve got five other stores here in the strip mall that are all going to be doing it together.”

The most needed items are:

Canned pumpkin

Canned sweet potato/yams

Large boxes of mashed potatoes

Potatoes

Evaporated milk

Boxes/packages of stuffing

The food drive will last until Nov. 22. The AAA store is located at 321 Southwind Road.