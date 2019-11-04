Manhattan business will offer free access to hiking trails

A Manhattan business is encouraging people to get outdoors and enjoy nature.

Prairiewood Retreat and Reserve is giving people free access to their trail’s every first Sunday of the month.

You can visit for free from 1 p.m. until sunset and then end the night with a campfire hosted by Prairiewood.

With 200 acres of pastures to enjoy, they say they are excited to show it all off to visitors.

“Offer access to the public to come out and just walk through and experience this place on their own terms and own grounds,” Kelly Yarbrough Frasier, Director of Public Programming for Prairiewood, said.

If you plan on walking the trails, dogs are not allowed to join along.