Manhattan City Commission decides fate of strip mall damaged in Labor Day flood

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan city leaders discussed whether or not a building flooded in the 2018 Labor Day flood is unsafe during their Tuesday evening meeting.

The strip mall at 3003 Anderson Avenue was flooded with around 7 feet of water up to its roof over Labor Day weekend in 2018.

Although he admits the building doesn’t look unsafe from the outside, Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr said the owners have not touched the building in the year since the flood.

“There’s a lot of continuing deterioration inside the building, mold, unhealthy situations,” said Fehr.

City documents said that the owner the building was given a notice to repair or demolish the property on September 19, 2018. Fehr said further attempts to contact the owner since have failed.

At the meeting Tuesday night, the Manhattan City Commission discussed setting a schedule to fix or demolish the building by November 1 at the latest.

They decided to give the owner until December 1 to clean the building, or else it will be torn down.

