Manhattan counseling center seeking community help

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – According to the C.D.C, one in six kids between the ages of two and eight have been diagnosed with a mental, behavioral or developmental disorder.

A nonprofit counseling center in Manhattan helps both kids and adults dealing with these challenges.

Michael Welsh is the executive director of Cornerstone Family Counseling in Manhattan. He said there aren’t enough psychologists to keep up with mental health needs.

“There are one and a half psychologists per 10 thousand children in Pottawatomie County,” Welsh said.

Registered play therapist Kim Moir said the more support a child can get after a traumatic experience the less likely they are to suffer PTSD.

“We want to wrap intensive services and support around a child who’s been wounded so that they can go on to lead happy and productive lives,” Moir said.

They want to serve more people, but to do that they’ll need more room.

CornerStone is expanding its services. They bought a brand new building next to their current space that is going to be able to use for extra office space.

The house will double the amount of services Cornerstone can offer.

“This would give us 8 additional office spaces including some extra play therapy space, some group rooms,” Welsh said.

It’ll take some remodeling but Welsh said it will result in more people getting the mental health they need.

“We can see that hurt in individuals and we want to do everything in our power to take it away and make people as healthy as humanly possible,” Welsh said.

He said it will help them serve hundreds of more people each year.

As a nonprofit, Cornerstone said it doesn’t turn anyone away because they can’t pay.

They are asking for community support to fund the more than $100,000 remodel.

To make a donation to the remodel project, click here.