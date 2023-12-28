MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The LINK/Superpedestrian e-scooter service in Manhattan will stop its services after the company announced it would no longer be operating in the U.S.

The City of Manhattan announced the termination of services effective Dec. 31 on Facebook. The service provided 412,408 trips since Aug. 2020, according to the city.

“The City also would like to give a big shout-out to Evan Lochmiller and his local ops teams for managing the fleet of more than 450 scooters across the community for the last three years and responding to citizen requests,” the city said on Facebook.

Superpedestrian Director of U.S. Operations Alexander Berg told TechCrunch+ the company would run “minimal staff” while it puts scooters in warehouses in the coming weeks. On Dec. 15, CEO Assaf Biderman told employees about the decision, according to TechCrunch+.

“Back in 2020, K-State led a proposal process with the City to select an e-scooter company to work with the campus and community,” the city said on Facebook. “We will be discussing with K-State in 2024 if there are opportunities to do something similar again, as we know these e-scooters have served as a valuable alternative mode of transportation for many in recent years.”

