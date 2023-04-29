TOPEKA (KSNT)- Manhattan teamed up with the Kansas science festival to host the second annual science festival on Saturday. Fourth Street was closed off in downtown Manhattan and lined with dozens of tables holding science experiments and materials. Everyone in attendance was able to try a variety of experiments and learn from local science enthusiasts.

Michi Tobler, a lead volunteer for the non-profit organization, said the group is trying to get the interest in science back to the community.

“Science in many segments of our community has gotten a bad rep,” Tobler said. “It’s boring right? But really it’s not and that’s what we’re trying to show people.”

Tobler added that the events more than doubled in size in terms of volunteers and attendance from the first festival that took place last April. The group will look to keep growing and to get science back into the spotlight.