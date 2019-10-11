Manhattan farm is business as usual despite cold weather

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Many people this time of the year take a trip to a pumpkin patch and although a cold front has come through, you still can go.

Operations at Britt’s Farm in Manhattan said business as usual despite the chilly temperatures.

“People can still do all the fun activities such as the slide, petting zoo and picking out pumpkins, but you may want to layer up with a jacket,” Richard Britt, Owner of Britt’s Farm said. “Twenty-two degrees is when you need to be worried about freeze damage to a jack-o-lantern pumpkin. This weekend it’s cold and it’ll be really cold for us, but the pumpkins will be just fine.”

Britt said this isn’t that strange as he recalls years in the past when it snowed in October.

He also said one way to keep a pumpkin last longer once it’s carved is to spray it with hairspray.