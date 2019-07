MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were rescued from the Kansas River in Manhattan Monday evening.

At 6:46 p.m. Manhattan Fire Department responded to a call of two occupants in the river near Fremont Park who had lost their boats.

Upon arrival, they found two people in the river hanging on to trees. Using a rescue boat, fire fighters were able to rescue both occupants without incident.

There were no injuries reported.