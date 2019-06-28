Voting for new City of Manhattan flag begins July 1

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – City officials in Manhattan are asking the public to weigh on the new Manhattan flag, as voting begins July 1.

120 designs were submitted for consideration and members of the Arts and Humanities Advisory Board, staff at the City of Manhattan and the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce have narrowed them down to the following seven designs.

City officials are asking the public to vote on their favorite design online or in person at City Hall. Only one vote will be allowed per person or IP address.

The final designs come from the following artists: Kim Medvid, Jordan Peters, Ben Chmiel, Sharon Snyder, Jackson Andre, and Troy Henningson.

The city says that the designs were inspired by the natural beauty of the Flint Hills, Manhattan’s location at the confluence of the Big Blue and Kansas Rivers, the Kansas State Motto “ad astra per aspera,” as well as the prosperity and unique heritage of the city. Each flag also has a distinctive and meaningful symbolism.

All seven designs up for voting are pictured below.

A – Ring of Stars

B – Shining Star of the Prairie

C – Little Apple on the Prairie

D – Rolling Hills

E – Sunflower

F – Confluence