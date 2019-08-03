Manhattan group “Everybody Counts” provides free health exams for people and pets

"Everybody Counts" is an event where everybody, gets the opportunity to get ready for the school year, even their pets.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – “Everybody Counts” is an event where everybody, gets the opportunity to get ready for the school year, even pets.

People brought their furry family members, as well as their kids to the Douglass Center Annex. The event pulled together different organizations to help people in Manhattan be ready for the school year, including physicals, shots, and a checkup for their pets.

“It was really nice to know that I had an opportunity to get them here when things have been kind of a struggle for finances so it was nice to be able to know I could get them taken care of,” said resident Amy Patrick.

The K-State Vet School offered free checkups and vaccines to anyone with a pet that needed care. Inside people could get supplies they need for their kids like clothing. There were also physicals given for both kids and adults in the community.

“The amount of money that even as a single parent has to put in even on just the school supplies can be a burden to the family, especially all at once,” said Betty Knapp.

The coordinator for the event said lifting the burden on parents and kids is how the program got started five years ago. She said around 350 students in USD 383 experienced homelessness in the past year. Her hope is to help with that.

“You know I think we all have a responsibility to be good friends and neighbors to others in the community so if people need something,” said Program Chair Debbie Nuss. “I think we all have a responsibility to help each other.”

The different groups volunteer their time and resources for the event so it costs the visitors nothing.