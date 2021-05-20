Manhattan Juneteenth Celebration plans moving forward

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan community is moving forward with its Juneteenth Celebration plans after seeing lower case numbers and an increase in vaccinations.

Organizers said they are excited to see more and more people attend the event each year.

“We have been here offering this event for 31 years so at 31 years that means it’s important to the community, and we have noticed more and more we are getting folks from outside the Manhattan community that attend our Manhattan Juneteenth celebration which is great,” said Sonya Baker, a Manhattan Juneteenth organizer.

The event is free for anyone to attend, you can find a complete schedule and ways to get involved on the organization’s website by clicking here.