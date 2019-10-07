Manhattan leaders discussing new smoking and vaping law

In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – City leaders in Manhattan are looking at changing the city’s smoking and e-cig laws. The Manhattan City Commission is meeting on Tuesday to discuss combining the two ordinances.

Manhattan’s smoking ordinance was passed by voters in 2008. While it banned smoking in most public places and businesses, city leaders say the language used in the law made it hard to enforce.

“It was written by citizens and not by our legal staff so right now it’s kind of difficult to enforce in areas such as parks, public places where people are sitting in bleachers,” said Jared Wasinger, assistant to the city manager.

The ballot measure passed in 2008 banned city leaders from changing the law for 10 years. The city’s e-cig law was passed in 2016.

The two laws are quite similar except the smoking ordinance is more strict. Customers are not allowed to smoke inside smoke shops under the city ordinance, but they can vape in vape shops under the e-cig law.

The Manhattan City Commission now will decide whether to allow vape shops to maintain this exemption.

Antonio Severino owns two “Vape Bars” in Manhattan. He says changing this law will change how he does business.

“We currently have a customer can come in and try a flavor before they buy it. They’ll no longer be able to do that,” said Severino.

Severino says he’s been following the law’s path through city government. He’s spoken with city leaders and plans to talk at the meeting on Tuesday.

He says vaping does not have the same second-hand dangers as smoking, so city leaders shouldn’t treat them the same.

The Manhattan City Commission will discuss the new ordinance during its meeting Tuesday at 5:30 pm at City Hall. Click here to look at what’s on the agenda.