Manhattan man arrested after responding to police’s Facebook post attempting to locate him

RILEY CO., Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man who responded to Riley County Police Department’s Facebook post attempting to locate him was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Riley Co. PD was attempting to locate Jessie Sexton, 33, for a welfare check on July 25 when they put up a Facebook post asking for the public’s help.

Sexton responded to the post with multiple comments saying that he wasn’t missing, he didn’t want to talk to police, and they could find him fishing at the lake if they wanted to talk.

RCPD commented asking Sexton to contact them over the phone, which he did. The attempted welfare check then turned to a search for Sexton due to outstanding warrants.

On Tuesday, RCPD reported that they received a tip of his whereabouts and arrested him in the area of Deep Creek Road and Pillsbury in Riley County.

Sexton is now being held in the Riley County Jail on a Kansas Department of Corrections felony warrant for probation violation with additional charges pending.