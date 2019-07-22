Manhattan-Ogden in need of school supplies

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan-Ogden school district is in need of school supplies. The district usually hands out bags of school supplies when in person enrollment opens on Friday, but this year the district is short on some key items.

“We’re hopeful this will be a tremendous blessing to families,” said Tracy Emery, the FIT Closet coordinator with the district. “That’s a financial hardship we can take off their shoulders.”

Organizers hope to start stuffing the final bags of school supplies on Tuesday afternoon. Donations will be accepted from 9 am to 3 pm on Monday and Tuesday at Manhattan High School. Click here for an updated list of what supplies are needed.