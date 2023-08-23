MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A road south of Manhattan is closed to clear a truck after a rollover.

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) posted on Twitter Rosencutter Road is currently closed as emergency crews remove a semitruck off the road. Drivers looking to access Moehlman Road will need to find an alternate route.

The only access to the Riley County Transfer Station is by taking South Manhattan Avenue, according to RCPD’s Twitter. RCPD anticipates the removal of the semitruck to take several hours.

27 News will keep you updated on any traffic alerts.