MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan Regional Airport has two flights coming in and two going out on Thanksgiving Day.

An airport spokesperson said American Airlines has reduced flights departing and arriving in Manhattan Thursday.

The first departure from Manhattan to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) is at 5 a.m., and the second departure to Chicago (ORD) is at 7:20 a.m. The first arrival is from DFW at 11:50 a.m., and the second from ORD at 3:22 p.m.

Manhattan Regional Airport said it will resume its normal schedule Friday.

American Airlines plans to issue another holiday flight schedule for both Christmas and New Years.