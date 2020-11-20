Manhattan teacher going the extra mile to spread kindness on her birthday

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – It is no secret that 2020 hasn’t been the greatest year, but one 6th grade teacher in Manhattan is making it her goal to spread kindness in a unique way. Kelly Carmody teaches at Woodrow Wilson Elementary, and for her 42nd birthday, she decided to perform 42 acts of kindness.

“That’s my mantra, of like putting good in the world because we always focus on the bad you know, and as an educator, it’s my job to teach kindness as well,” Carmody said.

From dropping food off at the porches of those who have COVID-19, to simply paying for someone else’s coffee at a local coffee shop, Carmody set out to make the world a kinder place one act at a time.

“So I challenged my class and I actually bought them actual birthday gifts from me to them if they did these acts of kindness, we actually ended up doing 151 which is amazing,” Carmody said.

In a time where the focus has been “how to educate” Carmody has taken the time to teach students life lessons that reach far beyond the classroom or a state test. And she hopes these small acts, from some special students, continue to grow.

“This is the thing, kindness is the gift that keeps on giving, and preaching that like for my birthday week I wanted to bless people like that because my life has been blessed by others,” Carmody added.

From all of this, she hopes that people spread kindness and joy to each other at a time when some folks need it the most.

“Right not I think if we could just share kindness with each other ya know, and I know we’ve said grace so much but with grace is kindness and if everyone believed that everyone was trying to do their best, I mean how wonderful world the world could be,” Carmody said.

Some of life’s most important lessons truly go beyond the classroom.