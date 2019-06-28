Manhattan teen hit by car, remains in hospital

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan teenager who was hit by a car Thursday evening is still in the hospital Friday afternoon.

Riley County Police said a 16-year-old was hit by a car near the intersection of Candlewood Dr. and Kimball Ave. in Manhattan at approximately 6:30 PM.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for his injuries where he remains on Friday afternoon.

The car was driven by Andrew West, 21, of Manhattan, and no charges have been filed. Police are still actively working the crash.