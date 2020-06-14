Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo back open for business

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan opened back up this weekend with some restrictions in place so everyone can see the animals. After a few trial runs with members this last week, yesterday was the first day they were open to the general public.



The Zoo has decreased their hours and split them into two different time blocks. So only 240 guests will be in at once. They also have clear signs and markers to keep people moving while allowing them the same experience they’ve come to love.

“We are very, very thankful that we are back open and we are thankful for our members and our guests that have come to visit us, we encourage you to come visit us, we know that we have modified hours but we are here for the community and for the region. We are a definite draw to the community and we want to be here for you to come and enjoy throughout the summer and the fall. And we will be keeping you healthy and safe that entire time,” Marketing and development officer Melissa Kirkwood said.

The Zoo has clearly marked areas that are touched a lot by the public, displayed social distancing reminders, and much more to ensure public health. They’ll be open Friday through Tuesday for their limited hours and will be cleaned additionally on the days the park is closed.

To find all the reopening details for the zoo, visit their plan here.