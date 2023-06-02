TOPEKA (KSNT) — A former Kansas State Wildcat is participating in a couple of NBA team workouts as the 2023 NBA Draft approaches.

According to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, Markquis Nowell is working out with the Washington Wizards tomorrow.

The Wizards will host their first pre-draft workout tomorrow.



Six players will work out including NCAA Tournament star Markquis Nowell: pic.twitter.com/b3y2trUo9J — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) June 2, 2023

May 12, Markquis Nowell told 27 News Glenn Kinley that he planned to workout with the Houston Rockets.

Markquis Nowell has been projected as a late-second-round pick in this year’s upcoming NBA Draft by several of the mock drafts from sports networks.

Both Rockets’ Ime Udoka and Wizards’ Wes Unseld Jr. are head coaches known for their defensive acumen.

The Wizards only have four guards under contract for this year’s upcoming season.

While the Rockets only have three guards under contract.

The Houston Rockets hold two first-round picks, however, do not have any second round picks.

The Washington Wizards have two second round picks, no. 42 and no. 59.

NBA teams can purchase second round picks for cash consideration or sign undrafted free agents to two-way contracts allowing them to play in 45 NBA games.

Markquis Nowell’s journey to becoming an NBA Draft prospect began at Little Rock, where he showcased his talents on the court. As a freshman, Nowell averaged an impressive 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, earning him recognition as the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year.

Transferring to Kansas State provided Nowell with a new platform to further refine his skills. Despite facing tougher competition in the Big 12 conference, the talented guard managed to make a significant impact. Nowell’s averages of 17.6 points, 8.3 assists, and 2.6 steals per game during his final year showcased his growth and versatility as a player.